Earthquake Hits San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco, California -

Officials with The U.S. Geological Survey say an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 has been reported in the Northern San Francisco Bay area. Officials say the earthquake hit just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The epicenter was about six miles southwest of Napa, California and 50 miles west-southwest of Sacramento. A Napa business owner reported broken gas lines, damaged water lines, and damaged to several brick buildings. 

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a number of power outages in Napa and Sonoma Counties. Geological officials say the earthquake was felt as far away as South Bay and Davis.

25 aftershocks have been reported so far. Aftershocks of up to 5.0 are likely in the next week. Officials say this is the largest earthquake to hit that area since 1989 in Loma Prieta.

We'll update this story as more information comes in.

