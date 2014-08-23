Two TPS schools show off new stadiums - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two TPS schools show off new stadiums

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

On Tuesday, K - 9 students will be back in the classroom at Toledo Public Schools.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors return the next day.

Two TPS high schools have new stadiums to show off this year.

At Scott High School, there is a football field for the first time since 2009.

The first home game is set for October 2nd. The school's brand new soccer team will also get to play here.

"Yes it gets me very excited, just to be home and just to have a home to play on, instead of going away, playing at different schools and stuff like that," said soccer player Larry Green.

School leaders believe a new stadium will improve morale, on and off the field.

"Making sure that they know that they do matter. Making sure that they know that they are a product of being TPS Proud and an integral part of this community," said Scott principal Treva Jeffries.

The team hopes the community will support the new team.

"Oh it's going to be a great deal for the community, I believe. So I would like the community to come out and share this moment with us," said soccer coach Wakeso Peterson.

Their is a beautiful new stadium at Woodward High School too.

The polar bears haven't had a home field in 8 years.

Whether it's the biggest or the smallest stadium, if you can say that's our stadium, that creates pride," said Woodward football coach Sean Wesolowski.

And the football field at Woodward isn't just for athletes. On the first day of school for freshmen next Tuesday, the principal will bring them all out on the field. And give them their very first important lesson.

"At the end of your freshman year, everybody that is a freshman is going to be on the 25. We're not going to leave anybody behind and then we are going to move to the 50. Obviously that is the end of your sophomore year. The other 25 or 75, which is 3/4 of the way, that's your junior year. And then we are going to cross the goal line. And that's the goal. We're going to have every one of our freshmen graduate," said principal Jack Renz.

New stadiums are leading to fun on the field and better grades in the classrooms.

