Toledo church turns theft into something good

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Members of Lighthouse Church in central Toledo turned a wrong into a right on Saturday.

Back in June an outside air conditioner was stolen from the church on Dorr St.

It has since been replaced through insurance and donations, but $300 was left over.

On Saturday, the church used the money to hold a community day for kids.

There was a bouncy house, food and refreshments, and 75 kids were given new school bags containing supplies.

"I wanted to show the community out of all that we went through, being victimized, that there's still hope. We wanted to do something good," said Pastor Robert Cunningham.

No one was ever arrested for the air conditioner theft.

