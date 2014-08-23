Man Stabbed In South Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man Stabbed In South Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in South Toledo. Police say a man was stabbed multiple times near South Avenue and Spencer Street.

Investigators say the man was involved in a fight that started at a nearby gas station then moved to South Avenue. Police say the man is expected to recover from his injuries.  As of now, no one has been arrested.

 

