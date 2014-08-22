German American Festival kicks off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

German American Festival kicks off

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The German American Festival at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon is everything German.

There is dancing, entertainment, beer and of course tasty food.

Pancake maker David Hoffman says the biggest seller here are the delicious potato pancakes. They're made with onions, carrots, eggs, flour, salt and a special German ingredient.

"They're nice and greasy and good for your health," said Hoffman. "That's an oxymoron."

Next door to the pancakes is where they grill up all the bratwurst. Griller Shelly Steer says six thousand links will be served to perfection.

"The correct temperature and of course the sauerkraut to put onto it" said Steer.

The festival expects 45,000 visitors this week.

There is 49 types of beer and six wines served. And Andrew Beevis says that is why shuttle motor coaches costing $6 for a round trip have been set up in the Toledo area.

"Over the last few years the drinking and driving laws have been even stronger," said Beevis. "And we have had to find a way to get people out here so we decided to run the motor coaches." 

The German American Festival runs though Sunday. Admission is $8.00 and children under twelve are free.

