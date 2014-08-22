Multiple car break-ins reported near Willys Parkway - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple car break-ins reported in west Toledo near Willys Parkway

Car break-ins have beenreported near Willys Parkway before and it doesn't seem to be getting anybetter.

One family living off WillysParkway says they're uneasy about leaving cars parkedoutside.

Resident Sandy Miller says justa few weeks ago they saw someone trying to break into one car while it wasparked in their driveway. Then Friday they found their car that was parked inthe street had been targeted by thieves again.

"They broke the dash, theytried to hot wire it," said Miller. "Therewere wires hanging down and they took his work clothes and tools and a BB gunthat looks like a handgun."

The people who live aroundthe area say there is a strong police presence and they hope the people responsibleare found soon. 

