Findlay School District making changes to their bus routes

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

For the last three years Broad Ave has been a congested bottleneck around Findlay High School, but this year a quick fix has completely resolved the problem.

During a meeting on the construction around the school, administrators brought up the bus congestion issue.

While attempting a left turn onto Broad Ave the busses would tend to stack up, causing a lot of congestion in the parking lot and on the street. So the decision was made to add a new driveway that leads directly to Howard St south of the campus.

The district also decided to employ a policy of not taking left turns onto Broad St and adjusted the routes the busses take to the north end of town.

Findlay Superintendent Ed Kurt says the decision had the students in mind as well.

"Getting kids in smoothly and getting them out, you know, safety is always an issue," said Kurt. "When you have bottlenecks of traffic it adds to fender-benders and things going in with traffic. And I think it was just a great idea to get these kids in smoothly and out smoothly."

