TPD SWAT, Gang Units arrest suspect for fatal May shooting

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Police SWAT and Gang Units arrested a man wanted for murder on Friday.

According to a press release from police, 19-year-old Michael Gaston had an open warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting death of Sheymarr Noble. Noble, 22, was shot in the 2100 block of Joffre on May 25, 2014. Three others were also shot during the incident, but survived.

In May, Tyler Jones and Areanna Coley were arrested for involvement in the shooting. Jones was charged with murder but the charge was later dropped. Coley was charged with obstruction of justice.

