TPD SWAT, Gang Units arrest suspect for fatal May shooting

Toledo Police SWAT and Gang Units arrested a man wanted for murder on Friday.

According to a press release from police, 19-year-old Michael Gaston had an open warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting death of Sheymarr Noble. Noble, 22, was shot in the 2100 block of Joffre on May 25, 2014. Three others were also shot during the incident, but survived.

In May, Tyler Jones and Areanna Coley were arrested for involvement in the shooting. Jones was charged with murder but the charge was later dropped. Coley was charged with obstruction of justice.

