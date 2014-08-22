Major steps taken in alleviating Blanchard flooding problem - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Major steps taken in alleviating Blanchard River flooding problem

OTTAWA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

According to the Army Corp of Engineers the Blanchard River Flood Study will not be finalized until 2016. However, officials in the Village of Ottawa have found a way to start fixing the flood problem an entire year early.

The flood study found in Ottawa that when the I-9 Bridge was rebuilt in the 90s the raised northern approach now acts as a dam whenever the river spills over its banks.

Resident Dennis Flores says his home has been flooded seven times.

"Prior to that bridge being built we didn't have water on the road," said Flores. "So it's got to be making a difference."

The village along with help from state senators has secured $8 million to go towards working on the bridge, building a flood diversion channel and helping in mitigation efforts.

Village of Ottawa Mayor Dean Meyer says since the Blanchard flows into the Auglaize River in Maumee, all of the work can be administered by the Maumee Watershed Conservation District immediately.

"This just seems to be the quickest and best way to get our project completed," said Meyer.

Meyer says they hope once the plan is approved by the Conservancy District work can begin in early 2015.

"People see progress," said Meyer. "You know with studies they don't see progress. We need to see progress."

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly