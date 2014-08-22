Major steps taken in alleviating Blanchard River flooding problem

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

According to the Army Corp of Engineers the Blanchard River Flood Study will not be finalized until 2016. However, officials in the Village of Ottawa have found a way to start fixing the flood problem an entire year early.

The flood study found in Ottawa that when the I-9 Bridge was rebuilt in the 90s the raised northern approach now acts as a dam whenever the river spills over its banks.

Resident Dennis Flores says his home has been flooded seven times.

"Prior to that bridge being built we didn't have water on the road," said Flores. "So it's got to be making a difference."

The village along with help from state senators has secured $8 million to go towards working on the bridge, building a flood diversion channel and helping in mitigation efforts.

Village of Ottawa Mayor Dean Meyer says since the Blanchard flows into the Auglaize River in Maumee, all of the work can be administered by the Maumee Watershed Conservation District immediately.

"This just seems to be the quickest and best way to get our project completed," said Meyer.

Meyer says they hope once the plan is approved by the Conservancy District work can begin in early 2015.

"People see progress," said Meyer. "You know with studies they don't see progress. We need to see progress."

