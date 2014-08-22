Scott High School freshman get a surprise at their front door

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

It has been a tradition for three years now, Scott High School teachers surprising the incoming freshman by dropping off supplies at their home.

Friday teachers filled the seats on a school bus, backpacks on and yard signs in hand to give the freshman students what they need for their first year in high school.

Scott Principal Treva Jeffries says they are proud to continue this great tradition.

"We take home proud bulldog yard signs to all our freshman students," said Jeffries. "And we have Scott HS book bags for each of our students."

Jeffries says this is the third year Scott High School has done this but this year is even more important as the district focuses on the new high schoolers.

"This is the last transition before that transition into adulthood," said Jeffries. "So it's very critical that they come in and they build a strong foundation as a young man and a young woman, so that they're productive citizens when they get out of high school and into the real world."

Freshmen are not the only ones new to their classrooms come August 26. Some of the new teachers joined in the meet and greet Friday as well.

Teacher Melissa Zanny says the reason she chose Scott for her new position was the student spirit.

"Our students need some positives in their life," said Zanny. "And to know they can make it and will make it and push them through to great careers and colleges, you know, I think you get into teaching for the students."

Freshman students will now head to class with a book pack in hand filled with everything they need to be successful students.

