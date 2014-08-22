Lenawee County working to prohibit wells in restricted area - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County working to prohibit wells in restricted area

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Lenawee County is one step closer to officially having areas where well use is restricted. This follows a contamination that occurred there years ago from a local business.

The proposed restricted area is in the vicinity of Brazeway. Brazeway is located on Maumee Avenue near the Adrian-Madison Township border. A chemical spill many years ago caused residents there to switch over from well water to municipal water.

"The chemicals that were used in their manufacturing process were chlorinated solvents," said Martha Hall, Environmental Health Director for Lenawee County. "[There] have been workers for years to try and clean up those chemicals."

There are now many abandoned wells in the Brazeway area. The proposed restriction would keep people living there from never using well water again.

"This is one of the precautions that the health department is involved in taking," said Lenawee County Health Director Patsy Bourgeois. "In making certain that that contamination does not reach the water that the citizens in that area are drinking."

The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners will discuss this restricted area for wells and possibly vote on it at their meeting on Sept. 10.

