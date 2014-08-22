Lenawee County working to prohibit wells in restricted area

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Lenawee County is one step closer to officially having areas where well use is restricted. This follows a contamination that occurred there years ago from a local business.

The proposed restricted area is in the vicinity of Brazeway. Brazeway is located on Maumee Avenue near the Adrian-Madison Township border. A chemical spill many years ago caused residents there to switch over from well water to municipal water.

"The chemicals that were used in their manufacturing process were chlorinated solvents," said Martha Hall, Environmental Health Director for Lenawee County. "[There] have been workers for years to try and clean up those chemicals."

There are now many abandoned wells in the Brazeway area. The proposed restriction would keep people living there from never using well water again.

"This is one of the precautions that the health department is involved in taking," said Lenawee County Health Director Patsy Bourgeois. "In making certain that that contamination does not reach the water that the citizens in that area are drinking."

The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners will discuss this restricted area for wells and possibly vote on it at their meeting on Sept. 10.

