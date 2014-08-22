6 picnic tables stolen from Lenawee County park

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Police in Lenawee County are searching for whoever keeps stealing picnic tables from city parks in the area.

A picnic table thief is on the loose, stealing from Gerber Hill Park in Deerfield Township, and not even heavy chains are keeping the thief - or thieves - away.

"I find it very disgraceful that people have no more consideration for anybody than to remove the picnic tables that are a necessity for parks," said Lenawee County Commissioner Cletus Smith.

Six tables were recently stolen from Gerber Hill Park and more have been taken from parks throughout Lenawee County over the last three years. This has cost the county thousands of dollars, which comes out of a limited budget.

"The chains [are] pretty large but they cut the chains off, they take the chains with them obviously for scrap iron - that's part of it," said Smith. "The tables are marked with our insignia on them, and very well marked, so it's not like you're going to be able to use them any place where somebody won't ask that question."

Five new tables have been placed at Gerber Hill Park.

So far, authorities have no suspects. If you know anything about these robberies, you are being asked to contact the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office at 517-263-0524.

