The 5th annual Toledo Pride festival is bigger than ever

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The 5th annual Toledo Pride festival starts Friday night, and this year is their biggest year yet.​

Organizers were busy setting up all day at Promenade Park.

Friday night at 6:30 the festival kicks off with the glow run at UT and then moves to Promenade Park at 9 o'clock for the official kickoff party.

Executive Director Lexi Staples says the festival started small five years ago and it's grown into something they never imagined.

"It's cool to celebrate," said Staples. "It's grown so much that it's obviously been needed in the area and it's also cool just to do something for Toledo that's big and fun, and you know we're just having a party."

The pride parade is Saturday at noon and the festival goes until midnight. It then picks back up at noon on Sunday, and goes until 10 p.m..

