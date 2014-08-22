The 5th annual Toledo Pride festival is bigger than ever - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The 5th annual Toledo Pride festival is bigger than ever

The 5th annual Toledo Pride festival starts Friday night, and this year is their biggest year yet.​

Organizers were busy setting up all day at Promenade Park.

Friday night at 6:30 the festival kicks off with the glow run at UT and then moves to Promenade Park at 9 o'clock for the official kickoff party.

Executive Director Lexi Staples says the festival started small five years ago and it's grown into something they never imagined.

"It's cool to celebrate," said Staples. "It's grown so much that it's obviously been needed in the area and it's also cool just to do something for Toledo that's big and fun, and you know we're just having a party."

The pride parade is Saturday at noon and the festival goes until midnight. It then picks back up at noon on Sunday, and goes until 10 p.m.. 

