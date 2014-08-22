Toledo Police communicate with gangs by meeting with parolees

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Dozens of parolees with gang affiliations gathered at the Lucas County Courthouse Friday for a required Call In meeting.

At every Call In local law enforcement send a strong message to stop the gun violence. Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates says if the parolee gets caught up in crime involving a gun the police will target their gang territory and the whole gang will pay the price with arrests. That means jail time, no plea bargains and the ultimate penalty enforced.

"This is an opportunity to change these people's lives if they listen, if they pay attention," said Bates. "I thought today they paid attention. So I don't know if it was the speakers, the dynamics, I don't know, but I feel they listened. I hope they take the message to the streets and say ‘yeah we will do something different.'"

Officer Bill Noon says this happened back in July when a Crips parolee didn't listen at the Call In meeting and police targeted their territory for two weeks, making 78 arrests.

"After the individual that was there in April did not heed the warning that was given to him we identified him we identified his gang and we did the TCIRV against that group," said Noon. "In a two week period we made quite a few felony arrests.

TCIRV stands for Toledo Community Initiative to Reduce Violence.

Officer Bill Noon says the Toledo Police are serious about following through.

"These Call Ins happen several time a year," said Noon. "If parolees don't show its a violation of their parole and they will be shipped back to prison."

Friday 27 parolees attended the Call In, three did not show and a judge immediately issued warrants for their arrest.

