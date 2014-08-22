| Email Amanda

Amanda Fay joined the WTOL team in July, 2014. You can find her anchoring WTOL 11 Your Day weekdays at 9 a.m. and also co-anchoring WTOL 11 News at Noon with Jerry Anderson.

Amanda calls Florida home, but has lived in several other states across the country, including Pennsylvania, North Dakota and Indiana. She's truly enjoyed immersing herself in the communities she's lived and learning about what makes them unique.

She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she got a Bachelor's degree in Radio-Television broadcasting. She got her first job in TV at WFTV in Orlando as an associate producer.

From there, she moved to North Dakota and spent four years at KFYR-TV as an anchor and political reporter. Adjusting to the winters there wasn't easy, so being in the Midwest is a piece of cake!

Before she came to Toledo, Amanda worked as an anchor and reporter at FOX28 in South Bend. She's going to have to adapt to all the Michigan fans in the area, coming from Notre Dame land!

Amanda is excited to explore Northwest Ohio and see what great things the area has to offer. Outside of work she loves to scout out local places with her husband that offer up great food and entertainment. She also loves baseball, Go Mud Hens!