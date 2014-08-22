Volunteers rally to peel potatoes after fire destroys festival's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Volunteers rally to peel potatoes after fire destroys festival's salads

To avoid a BYOP (Bring Your Own Potatos) situation at this weekend's German American Festival - volunteers are rallying to help peel potatos.

Representatives for the festival say the response has been quick and supportive after a fire early Friday morning ruined all of the homemade potato salad for this weekend's German-American Festival.

"We've had continuous phone calls since people started hearing about the fire," said Timothy Pecsenye, festival chair. "It's really heart-warming to see the quick and overwhelming response to this incident.

"It took a volunteer team of between 140 and 150 people to produce all of this potato salad. We will not serve a product at the Festival that wasn't homemade, so we're starting over with our potato salad. Potatoes are on the way, and we hope to have at least 250 pounds of potato salad for visitors today," Pecsenye said.

Volunteers are welcome to help peel potatoes, and should bring their own paring knife and pan to the main festival tent, beginning at noon Friday. The German-American Festival will provide gloves to volunteers.

"The German-American Festival cannot happen each year without the hard work of thousands of volunteers," Pecsenye said. "They've worked so hard already, but they're the first ones to respond. I'm really touched by their support."

