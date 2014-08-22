Volunteers rally to peel potatoes after fire destroys festival's salads

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

To avoid a BYOP (Bring Your Own Potatos) situation at this weekend's German American Festival - volunteers are rallying to help peel potatos.





Representatives for the festival say the response has been quick and supportive after a fire early Friday morning ruined all of the homemade potato salad for this weekend's German-American Festival.





"We've had continuous phone calls since people started hearing about the fire," said Timothy Pecsenye, festival chair. "It's really heart-warming to see the quick and overwhelming response to this incident.





"It took a volunteer team of between 140 and 150 people to produce all of this potato salad. We will not serve a product at the Festival that wasn't homemade, so we're starting over with our potato salad. Potatoes are on the way, and we hope to have at least 250 pounds of potato salad for visitors today," Pecsenye said.





Volunteers are welcome to help peel potatoes, and should bring their own paring knife and pan to the main festival tent, beginning at noon Friday. The German-American Festival will provide gloves to volunteers.





"The German-American Festival cannot happen each year without the hard work of thousands of volunteers," Pecsenye said. "They've worked so hard already, but they're the first ones to respond. I'm really touched by their support."

