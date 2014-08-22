Port Clinton Police seek help identifying theft suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Port Clinton Police seek help identifying theft suspect

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Port Clinton Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole from a business in the city.

Police say the man stole money while an employee was distracted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Clinton Police at 419-734-3121.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly