Toledo man charged with felonious assault in stabbing

Bond has been set at $25,000 for the man accused of stabbing a Toledo man in the chest.

John Mays is charged with felonious assault.  Police arrested him Wednesday at his home on Bronson.

The victim claims he and Mays got into an argument before Mays stabbed him with a small knife.

Mays is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing next Thursday.

