Call 11 For Action: Belmont-Detroit neighbors get the clean up they asked for

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Ask Call 11 for Action For Help

Neighborhood residents living in the Belmont-Detroit Ave area have been complaining for weeks about trash, sofas and even grocery carts littering a demolition site.

Dennis Kennedy from the city's Division Code of Enforcement says the site is neglected.

For people in the area, like Marcy Turner, patience is running thin.

"I was in the house talking on the phone," said Turner. "I came out, I was like oh my god, and all I saw was this puff of smoke."

What she is referring to is a church falling apart, piece by piece, on the corner of Belmont and Detroit Ave. No one knows why the roof on Blessed Hope Baptist Temple fell back on June 24, but they do know it left on huge mess after the city demolished it.

Resident William Liddell says he called the city a number of times.

"This is a problem here," said Liddell.

And this problem is especially true for Marcy Turner who has lived in the Belmont and Detroit area for over a decade.

"I want this cleaned up," said Turner. "I want it out, I have babies. I don't want to turn my back for a second and one of my babies end up in here."

Dennis Kennedy in the Division of Code Enforcement attempted on behalf of the city that there are a number of reasons for the building being neglected. The city had to do a asbestos survey, which can take days. All the utilities had to be shut off. And the equipment needed to haul the debris away the city had to repair.

Kennedy did say the debris will be cleaned up. City crews hauled away three truckloads and they'll get the rest on Friday.

The city wouldn't comment on the owner of the church.

The city has been awarded another grant which totals around $1.5 million, which could help with demolition.

If you think you have a problem give Call 11 for Action Team a call at 419-255-2255.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story.Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.