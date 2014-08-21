First Maumee River Jazz Festival planned for Sept. 6 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Maumee River Jazz Festival planned for Sept. 6

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
There hasn't been a big jazz festival in Toledo since 2008, but on Sept. 6, the Maumee River Jazz Festival will be held at The Docks in east Toledo.

Admission will be free. The festival will run from 1-10 p.m.

Headlining the event are Rick Braun, Nelson Rangell and Alexander Zonjic. Local acts will also perform.

"World-class music in a world-class venue," said John Patterson, who promotes jazz festivals in other cities like Monroe and Tiffin. "[It will be] one of the focal points in the city of Toledo and we think it's going to be great."

The presenting sponsor for the festival is Forresters on the River. Other sponsors are still being lined up.

A stage will be set up on the boardwalk at The Docks. Festival-goers can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

There will be a VIP area with an admission fee.

"And of course with all the greats, Art Tatum, Clifford Murphy, Claude Black and all the others who play here, it's a great jazz town," said Patterson.

In the years to come, it's hoped the Maumee River Jazz Festival will add to the city's jazz tradition.

