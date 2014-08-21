First Maumee River Jazz Festival planned for Sept. 6

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Forresters on the River at The Docks

There hasn't been a big jazz festival in Toledo since 2008, but on Sept. 6, the Maumee River Jazz Festival will be held at The Docks in east Toledo.

Admission will be free. The festival will run from 1-10 p.m.

Headlining the event are Rick Braun, Nelson Rangell and Alexander Zonjic. Local acts will also perform.

"World-class music in a world-class venue," said John Patterson, who promotes jazz festivals in other cities like Monroe and Tiffin. "[It will be] one of the focal points in the city of Toledo and we think it's going to be great."

The presenting sponsor for the festival is Forresters on the River. Other sponsors are still being lined up.

A stage will be set up on the boardwalk at The Docks. Festival-goers can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

There will be a VIP area with an admission fee.

"And of course with all the greats, Art Tatum, Clifford Murphy, Claude Black and all the others who play here, it's a great jazz town," said Patterson.

In the years to come, it's hoped the Maumee River Jazz Festival will add to the city's jazz tradition.

