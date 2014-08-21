Perrysburg Schools plan for future water emergencies - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg Schools plan for future water emergencies

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The water crisis isstill fresh in many people's minds, and many have asked the question: What ifthis happens again?

Perrysburg Schools haveput a plan in place to ensure that if it does happen again, they'll beprepared.

The new plan for theschools will include stockpiling water and paper products to help get themthrough if another water ban is affected. They're also looking at lunch optionsthat don't require water.

"We looked at allthe different things that water literally touches, and tried to figure out away how we can work around that for as long as possible," saidSuperintendent Tom Hosler.

He says they sent aletter to parents asking for their help as well.

"We have 5,000students in the district today, so we understand that we can't provideunlimited water, and that's where the letter came out, where we asked parentsto help us with this, and maybe have some water set aside at home that they cansend in, to keep us ahead of the curve," Hosler said.

Many parents in thedistrict, including Kris Dalton, who has three children that go to WoodlandElementary School, say they're pleased that the school is taking action.

"We were busygetting school supplies, and new school clothes, and finishing up vacations,and they were already thinking about the future what ifs, and I was just reallythankful for leaders who were in tune to that," Dalton said.

