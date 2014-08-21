Apartments in downtown Tecumseh to be renovated with state grant

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

People who want to live in downtown Tecumseh will soon have a new place they can call home. Apartments there are being redone, some of which have been sitting vacant for decades.

Renovations at six apartment units on the second and third floors above Tecumseh Antiques and More, and two units above Carpet on Wheels will be paid for mostly by a $287,000 grant from the State of Michigan.

"It's just a win-win. It helps generate additional income for our property owners to help them maintain their historic building," said Paula Holtz, Economic Development Director of Tecumseh. "It generates additional traffic in our downtown and it helps create affordable living."

Nearly half of the apartments will be for low-to-moderate income renters. All the units are located in the four corners section of downtown.

"We do get requests right now that we can't fulfill for people who want to live in downtown Tecumseh," said Holtz. "It's a really nice place to live, it's really nice to be right at the center of town and have a lot of activity."

Work on the apartments is scheduled to get underway after Labor Day, with the apartments ready to be rented out before the end of the year.

