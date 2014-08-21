Councilman Jack Ford removed from state Senate race - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Councilman Jack Ford removed from state Senate race

Jack Ford (left) with other city council members Jack Ford (left) with other city council members
Toledo City Councilman Jack Ford won't be running for Ohio Senate this November.

All four members of the Lucas County Elections Board voted to bump Ford from the ballot because he filed as an Independent.

Ford, a former Toledo mayor and former state representative has only ever voted as a registered Democrat. He filed as an Independent to run against incumbent Democrat State Sen. Edna Brown.

It's currently unknown if Ford will appeal the decision to the Ohio Secretary of State.

