Downtown Findlay's Third Thursday event is helping businesses

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

To help promote Findlay downtown businesses the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance has been putting on the Third Thursday event all summer.

Now the number of participating businesses has more than doubled and the event has become such a success this summer that it has now become a regular scheduled event downtown.

The event helps broaden the customer base of locally owned downtown businesses. Participating stores offer special deals for that night only along with craft fairs and special art exhibits.

Main Street Findlay Coordinator Maria Reza says they noticed a disconnect between these stories and their primary customer demographic because most stores closed shop right around the same time these possible customers were getting off of work.

"The idea is, once a month having the businesses stay open that extra three hours to allow that demographic to come downtown and shop," said Reza. "And we'll continue it year round. So the hope is that even though the months will be getting cooler, people will still be coming downtown to hop."

As the name says, the event is held every third Thursday of the month.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.