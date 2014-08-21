Downtown Findlay's Third Thursday event is helping businesses - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Downtown Findlay's Third Thursday event is helping businesses

To help promote Findlay downtown businesses the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance has been putting on the Third Thursday event all summer.

Now the number of participating businesses has more than doubled and the event has become such a success this summer that it has now become a regular scheduled event downtown.

The event helps broaden the customer base of locally owned downtown businesses. Participating stores offer special deals for that night only along with craft fairs and special art exhibits.

Main Street Findlay Coordinator Maria Reza says they noticed a disconnect between these stories and their primary customer demographic because most stores closed shop right around the same time these possible customers were getting off of work.

"The idea is, once a month having the businesses stay open that extra three hours to allow that demographic to come downtown and shop," said Reza. "And we'll continue it year round. So the hope is that even though the months will be getting cooler, people will still be coming downtown to hop."

As the name says, the event is held every third Thursday of the month. 

