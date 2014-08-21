UTMC has new cutting-edge technology for fighting cancer

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The University of Toledo Medical Center is on the cutting edge when it comes to eliminating cancer. A new state-of-the-art technology was introduced Thursday that's expected to help cancer patients.

This is big news for those battling cancer. The new technology known as "Edge" is available now at the Dana Cancer Center.

"This is the most advanced cancer-fighting technology in the world," said Dave Morlock, CEO of UTMC. "This is a fantastic opportunity, not only for the University of Toledo and our medical center, but for the entire Toledo community."

The University of Toledo Medical Center is one of five places in the world that has this $3.5 million technology. Doctors say that the machine can completely destroy tumors with high-dose, extremely focused radiation beams.

"We all pride ourselves in being able to offer patients who are diagnosed with cancer, this kind of cutting-edge, state-of-the-art treatment in a multi-disciplinary team approach," said Dr. Krishna Reddy. "And this is another very powerful tool that we now have."

Edge technology is 80-90 percent effective in getting rid of tumors.

