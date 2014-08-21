UTMC has new cutting-edge technology for fighting cancer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UTMC has new cutting-edge technology for fighting cancer

The University of Toledo Medical Center is on the cutting edge when it comes to eliminating cancer.  A new state-of-the-art technology was introduced Thursday that's expected to help cancer patients.

This is big news for those battling cancer.  The new technology known as "Edge" is available now at the Dana Cancer Center.

"This is the most advanced cancer-fighting technology in the world," said Dave Morlock, CEO of UTMC. "This is a fantastic opportunity, not only for the University of Toledo and our medical center, but for the entire Toledo community."

The University of Toledo Medical Center is one of five places in the world that has this $3.5 million technology.  Doctors say that the machine can completely destroy tumors with high-dose, extremely focused radiation beams.

"We all pride ourselves in being able to offer patients who are diagnosed with cancer, this kind of cutting-edge, state-of-the-art treatment in a multi-disciplinary team approach," said Dr. Krishna Reddy. "And this is another very powerful tool that we now have."

Edge technology is 80-90 percent effective in getting rid of tumors.

