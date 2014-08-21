Sylvania moves trick-or-treating to day before Halloween

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A change of plans for one local community is stirring up plenty of controversy. The City of Sylvania's decision to move trick-or-treating from Friday, Oct. 31 to Thursday, Oct. 30 has come under fire from parents.

Many people in Sylvania say that Halloween trick-or-treating should remain on Oct. 31.

"The kids, I think, will suffer," said Thomas Stahl, a Sylvania father of nine.

Stahl believes his older kids will be affected more than his younger ones. Sylvania's city council voted to have Halloween trick-or-treating moved to Oct. 30 because of the big Northview-Southview football game on the 31st.

"It should stay on the 31st for tradition-wise and it's a weekend day," said Stahl. "That way families can do whatever they got to do without worrying about school the next day."

Safety is the main reason police and city officials say they decided to change the date. Some people in Sylvania do see both sides of this issue.

"I'm a total purist when it comes to the holidays being on the date, because that's what you get excited about," said Kit Stansley, a worker in Sylvania. "I can also see why Friday night, if it is on a Friday night, actually might not be great having kids running around."

Halloween trick-or-treating in Sylvania will take place on Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m.

