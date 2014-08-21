BGSU students are moving in as the new year kicks off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU students are moving in as the new year kicks off

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Dorm rooms at BGSU are beginning to fill up as students move in and prepare for the new academic year. This academic year there are just under six thousand registered on campus residents at BGSU and all of them will be moving in this weekend.

Thursday was move in day for about 1,000 RAs, transfer students and those living in learning communities. The remainder of on campus residents will be moving in on Friday and Sunday.

This year BGSU reports about 19,000 enrolled students. University officials say this year's incoming freshman class is a bit smaller than usual but stronger academically.

Returning BGSU sophomore Marissa Kleman says though she is a bit sad that summer break is over she is also excited for the new academic year to begin.

"All summer I was look forward to coming back," said Kleman. "I had great teachers, I made tons of good friends on my floor and I'm even living with some of them this year. It's really cool, I joined a sorority and they're like my family. So it's good to be back."

Classes at BGSU begin on Monday. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly