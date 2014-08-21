BGSU students are moving in as the new year kicks off

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Dorm rooms at BGSU are beginning to fill up as students move in and prepare for the new academic year. This academic year there are just under six thousand registered on campus residents at BGSU and all of them will be moving in this weekend.

Thursday was move in day for about 1,000 RAs, transfer students and those living in learning communities. The remainder of on campus residents will be moving in on Friday and Sunday.

This year BGSU reports about 19,000 enrolled students. University officials say this year's incoming freshman class is a bit smaller than usual but stronger academically.

Returning BGSU sophomore Marissa Kleman says though she is a bit sad that summer break is over she is also excited for the new academic year to begin.

"All summer I was look forward to coming back," said Kleman. "I had great teachers, I made tons of good friends on my floor and I'm even living with some of them this year. It's really cool, I joined a sorority and they're like my family. So it's good to be back."

Classes at BGSU begin on Monday.

