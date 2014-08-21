Former Rossford Giant Eagle holding auction - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Rossford Giant Eagle holding auction

ROSSFORD, OHIO

Giant Eagle posted they will be cleaning out their former site in Rossford with an auction in acouple of weeks.

The Giant Eaglestore closed its doors on May 3 and has been vacant ever since.

The storeopened back in 2001 and sat in the crossroads center strip mall with severalother big box stores in the area. Back in May when the store closed aspokesperson said their efforts to differentiate the store were unsuccessful.

The auctionwill be held on Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. 

