Arrest made in Chez Joey fatal shooting

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Keevon Johnson in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning in downtown Toledo.

Police were dispatched to Chez Joey just before 1 a.m. Thursday for a reported assault. Marcus Osley, 28, was shot in the chest and later died of his injuries. 

Johnson has been charged with murder.

