Suder Ave. construction wrapping up

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Construction on Suder Ave. in Point Place has been a major headache for both drivers and residents. The project was suppose to wrap up in November but is now expected to end in a few weeks.

Residents say they questioned why there were days they didn't see crews working.

The Division of Engineering Services Commissioner Doug Stephens says a roundabout project happening at the same time, as well as sidewalk work being done kept the crews off the roads. He says despite that fact the project will be done sooner than expected.

"The contractor did some things that really accelerated the contract," said Stephens. "By putting multiple crews out when they were installing the water lines so they worked hard to get significantly ahead of schedule."

Stephens says the southbound lane on Suder Ave. will remain one-way traffic until about Aug. 30. Afterward it will close and the northbound lane will open back up for resurfacing. By Sept. 1 both lanes should be good to go and by Sept. 15 work on Suder should be wrapped up completely.

