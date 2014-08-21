Suder Ave. construction wrapping up - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suder Ave. construction wrapping up

POINT PLACE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Construction on Suder Ave. in Point Place has been a major headache for both drivers and residents. The project was suppose to wrap up in November but is now expected to end in a few weeks.

Residents say they questioned why there were days they didn't see crews working.

The Division of Engineering Services Commissioner Doug Stephens says a roundabout project happening at the same time, as well as sidewalk work being done kept the crews off the roads. He says despite that fact the project will be done sooner than expected.

"The contractor did some things that really accelerated the contract," said Stephens. "By putting multiple crews out when they were installing the water lines so they worked hard to get significantly ahead of schedule."

Stephens says the southbound lane on Suder Ave. will remain one-way traffic until about Aug. 30. Afterward it will close and the northbound lane will open back up for resurfacing. By Sept. 1 both lanes should be good to go and by Sept. 15 work on Suder should be wrapped up completely. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly