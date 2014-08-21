City: Water is safe to drink, rumors of 'do not drink' order are false

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Store shelves in the water isle were nearly bare at the Oregon Kroger store on Thursday. (Source: Julianne Hansen)

The City of Toledo is addressing rumors that the city's water is not safe to drink.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon the city says it has received calls asking if another water ban has been issued. The city says that rumor is completely false, and water coming out of the treatment system is totally safe.

Below is the full statement released by the city:

The city of Toledo has received calls regarding rumors of a "Do Not Drink" water advisory for today. There is no such advisory, and the water remains safe to drink. We continue to test the water per Ohio EPA protocols. Our most recent test result indicated .36 parts per billion after water was treated at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. The World Health Organization recommends not to drink water when microcystin reaches a level of 1.0. We are required to report to the Ohio EPA any result over .5. We will continue to closely monitor the water quality and alert the public if the situation changes. Again, the water is safe to consume.

A new buoy near the city's water intake in Lake Erie is now monitoring algae and weather conditions in real-time. You can see the raw numbers and weather data collected, but the city's water administrator Andrew McClure says changes in conditions measured by the buoy do not mean the tap water is not safe. He says the water treatment plant monitors the data and will adjust how they treat the water accordingly.

McClure says they are testing the water for microcystins daily. The city is regularly posting microcystin testing numbers on its website here.

"Levels have been below 1.0 for sure, and most levels have been non-detect," he said.

The health department considers any levels below 1 ppb safe for consumption. McClure says if the levels hit 1.0 or higher, the city would issue an advisory. He also says rumors about the city planning to issue an advisory this weekend are not true.

"The city would never wait to issue an advisory," he said.

Those who wish to be notified in the event of another water issue should sign up for text or phone call alerts from Lucas County at http://www.lucascountyalerts.com/.



Reassurance from the city that the water is safe to drink has not stopped area residents from stocking up on water. Shelves where bottled water once sat at the Oregon Kroger store were bare Thursday afternoon.

