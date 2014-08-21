FBI, TPD conduct raids, arrest 22 of 26 indicted on heroin trafficking charges

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The FBI, Toledo Police, and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office began a series of raids early Thursday morning aimed at a gang dealing heroin in the Toledo area.

The raids are based on a secret federal grand jury indictment of 26 people returned in Cleveland and resulted in 22 of the 26 people being arrested.

Operation "Double Vision" started in 2010 and came to a head Thursday morning with 22 raids across the city. More than $6,000, six firearms and nine vehicles were seized from two homes in east Toledo.

"It takes a network to defeat a network, and that's what we have here," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

According to officials, the majority of the drug transactions took place in the parking lot of the Franklin Park Mall.

"This is not going to stop today," Tharp said. "We've made them stutter and we will continue to be aggressive."

Four men are still at large: Willie Smith, Federico Perez, Santos Flores and Osvaldo Perez. Officials say it's important to get them off the streets because drug overdoses have killed more than 60 people in Toledo as of May, and are projected to kill more than 100 by the end of the year.

"We will continue to target networks like this and others for the long term," Tharp said.

Officials say more than a million dollars in drug money has been accounted for over the last four years, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the four men at large are encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

