Detectives confirm one person shot in central Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police detectives have confirmed one person was shot Thursday morning in the area of Monroe and Auburn in central Toledo.

The incident happened just after 6:30 AM Thursday.  Detectives say the victim was found laying in a field with a gun shot wound.

Witnesses tell us the man was shot in the chest and was bleeding.  They spotted the victim while waiting at the bus stop and said he was in a great deal of pain.

The victim was transported to the hospital.  His injuries are unknown at this time.

