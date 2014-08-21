Mandarin Chicken Hand Tossed Salad - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mandarin Chicken Hand Tossed Salad

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Connect

Mandarin Chicken Hand Tossed Salad

Yields 8 salads

 

Hand Tossed Salad Mix (any kind) – 16 oz

Chow Mein Noodles (2 pints)

Toasted sesame dressing (any kind – low fat preferred) – 4 oz. plus 1 cup

4 oz Boneless chicken breast (8 breasts)

Mandarin Oranges, juice packed (2 pints)

Fresh Julienne Carrots (8 oz.)

Fresh Snow Peas Julienne sliced (4 oz.)

Blanched, sliced almonds (3/4 oz)

 

1.       In a bowl add 4 oz. of dressing and chicken.  Toss to coat evenly.  Drain and discard excess marinade

2.       Bake chicken in pre-heated 400 degree oven until minimum internal temperature is at least 165 degrees F.

3.       Dump salad greens into bowl

4.       Add chicken, oranges, carrots, snow peas, noodles, almonds and remaining dressing and toss with tongs to combine.

5.       Separate salads into 8 containers and serve immediately.

Powered by Frankly