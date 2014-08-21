One dead, another shot in head outside downtown Toledo strip club

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

One person is dead and another has been shot in the head after a shooting early Thursday morning outside Chez Joey strip club on Monroe in downtown Toledo.

A concert at the club attracted many patrons Wednesday night, but police say a fight broke out just before 1 a.m. and ended in a shooting. Witnesses say the fighting quickly got out of hand and a woman was knocked out just before shots were fired.

"I heard about eight or 10 shots, I would say, from two different bursts," said Michael Palmer, who lives downtown.

Marcus Osley was reportedly shot in the chest. He then crawled back inside the club before collapsing. He later died at the hospital. Another man's head was grazed by a bullet.

"I hope this club cleans up their act because it's not what downtown is," Palmer said. "There's a lot of nice restaurants and bars that are playing music and people are enjoying themselves and the ball park is just three blocks down. It's just not a fit for downtown."

The Lucas County Booking Department says six people were arrested in the shooting Thursday morning. Most of the those arrested were charged with misconduct in an emergency.

Thursday evening, police reported they had arrested 34-year-old Keevon Johnson and charged him with murder.

Police say this is an active investigation. Anyone with information that can help should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

