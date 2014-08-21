One dead, another shot in head outside downtown Toledo strip club

One dead, another shot in head in downtown Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One person is dead and another has been shot in the head after a shooting early Thursday morning outside Chez Joey strip club on Monroe in downtown Toledo.

A concert at the club attracted many patrons Wednesday night, but police say a fight broke out just before 1 a.m. and ended in a shooting. Witnesses say the fighting quickly got out of hand and a woman was knocked out just before shots were fired.

"I heard about eight or 10 shots, I would say, from two different bursts," said Michael Palmer, who lives downtown. 

Marcus Osley was reportedly shot in the chest.  He then crawled back inside the club before collapsing.  He later died at the hospital. Another man's head was grazed by a bullet.

"I hope this club cleans up their act because it's not what downtown is," Palmer said. "There's a lot of nice restaurants and bars that are playing music and people are enjoying themselves and the ball park is just three blocks down. It's just not a fit for downtown."

The Lucas County Booking Department says six people were arrested in the shooting Thursday morning. Most of the those arrested were charged with misconduct in an emergency.

Thursday evening, police reported they had arrested 34-year-old Keevon Johnson and charged him with murder.

Police say this is an active investigation. Anyone with information that can help should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

