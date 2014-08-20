Washington Local Schools using new technologies in the classroom

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Thursday is the first day of school for Washington Local Schools and both parents and students have a lot to look forward to this year.

Whitmer High School has air conditioning for the first time starting this year and Assistant Superintendent Cherie Mourlam says students can also expect to see a lot of technology being used in the classroom.

"There are laptops, ChromeBooks, iPads and so on," said Mourlam. "That's pretty much happening throughout the district."

A wireless network will make it easy for teachers to use those devices for their lessons, which will be convenient since school leaders say the new state standards require some online testing.

"So it's pretty critical that our kiddos are put up to speed with how to use and how to navigate the computers and software system," said Mourlam.

The assistant superintendent says parents will also like that they can now log-on from home and view their children's grades.

"They really appreciate being able to have that information at their fingertips, really any day of the week," said Mourlam.

The district says their website is in the process of getting an upgrade as well and it will soon be easier to navigate.

Mourlam says they are rolling out the red carpet and are ready for the students and staff to return.

