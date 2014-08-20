Washington Local Schools using new technologies in the classroom - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Washington Local Schools using new technologies in the classroom

Thursday is the first day of school for Washington Local Schools and both parents and students have a lot to look forward to this year.

Whitmer High School has air conditioning for the first time starting this year and Assistant Superintendent Cherie Mourlam says students can also expect to see a lot of technology being used in the classroom.

"There are laptops, ChromeBooks, iPads and so on," said Mourlam. "That's pretty much happening throughout the district."

A wireless network will make it easy for teachers to use those devices for their lessons, which will be convenient since school leaders say the new state standards require some online testing.

"So it's pretty critical that our kiddos are put up to speed with how to use and how to navigate the computers and software system," said Mourlam.  

The assistant superintendent says parents will also like that they can now log-on from home and view their children's grades.

"They really appreciate being able to have that information at their fingertips, really any day of the week," said Mourlam.

The district says their website is in the process of getting an upgrade as well and it will soon be easier to navigate.

Mourlam says they are rolling out the red carpet and are ready for the students and staff to return. 

