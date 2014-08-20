Lake Township won't buy road salt this winter - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lake Township won't buy road salt this winter

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect

  • Arctic Blast 2015More>>

  • Bowling Green to be home of medical marijuana dispensary

    Bowling Green to be home of medical marijuana dispensary

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-06-06 00:20:17 GMT
    Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)
    Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)

    Despite the delay to the start of medical marijuana in Ohio, Wood County will still have a dispensary. One site in Bowling Green will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.  

    More >>

    Despite the delay to the start of medical marijuana in Ohio, Wood County will still have a dispensary. One site in Bowling Green will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.  

    More >>

  • Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:49 GMT
    Monday, February 16 2015 7:14 PM EST2015-02-17 00:14:51 GMT
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>
    With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.More >>

  • Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Tips to keep your house warm this winter

    Monday, January 5 2015 4:17 PM EST2015-01-05 21:17:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 8 2015 10:21 PM EST2015-01-09 03:21:36 GMT
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:More >>
    •   
LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Leaders in Lake Township are already talking about winter. Trustees say they won't be buying road salt this year.

The price for road salt last year was $32 per ton. The quote this year has more than quadrupled to $133 per ton. According to the township administrator, if they were to buy salt at that price, it would cost an extra $50,000.

The township currently has 400 tons of salt in their facility that they will rely on for the upcoming winter, and they're hoping for a mild winter.

"When we found out that Wood County, who has several roads going through our township that they maintain for salt, are not buying any more salt for this year because of the cost, our thoughts were, ‘If we have the cleanest roads but they're leading to roads that aren't treated, we're just wasting taxpayers' money,'" said Police Chief Mark Hummer.

Hummer says he's hoping more communities won't buy salt so the price will go down.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story.Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly