Lake Township won't buy road salt this winter

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

With subzero temperatures on the way, there are several things you can do to make sure your home is protected from the cold, especially keeping your pipes from freezing.

Mother Nature has not been kind the last few weeks, and she might not even be done yet. So crews in Defiance are working hard Tuesday, prepping for any winter storm on its way.

We promise summer will come again, but in the meantime, heating professionals have some tips for how you can stay warm and maximize the efficiency of your heating system:

With temperatures well below freezing for days at a time, it's important to make sure you don't lose heat in your home. Heating experts say there are a few easy things you can do to keep your furnace running smoothly.

Tips to keep your furnace running in the cold

Despite the delay to the start of medical marijuana in Ohio, Wood County will still have a dispensary. One site in Bowling Green will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.

Bowling Green will receive a medical marijuana dispensary in what used to be the Glass City Credit Union. (Source: WTOL)

Leaders in Lake Township are already talking about winter. Trustees say they won't be buying road salt this year.

The price for road salt last year was $32 per ton. The quote this year has more than quadrupled to $133 per ton. According to the township administrator, if they were to buy salt at that price, it would cost an extra $50,000.

The township currently has 400 tons of salt in their facility that they will rely on for the upcoming winter, and they're hoping for a mild winter.

"When we found out that Wood County, who has several roads going through our township that they maintain for salt, are not buying any more salt for this year because of the cost, our thoughts were, ‘If we have the cleanest roads but they're leading to roads that aren't treated, we're just wasting taxpayers' money,'" said Police Chief Mark Hummer.

Hummer says he's hoping more communities won't buy salt so the price will go down.

