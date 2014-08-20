Local school districts using more technologies in the classroom

Police say there were calls of shots fired around midnight, but officers didn't find anything when they responded to the scene.
Police say a woman found the body laying in the driveway between two homes this morning.More >>
Police say there were calls of shots fired around midnight, but officers didn't find anything when they responded to the scene.
Police say a woman found the body laying in the driveway between two homes this morning.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.More >>
Family and friends honored Timothy McCollum in a candlelight vigil on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.More >>
Family and friends honored Timothy McCollum in a candlelight vigil on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.More >>
A Perrysburg man said he was hit with several fraudulent charges after using his credit cards at a Perrysburg gas station.
?More >>
A Perrysburg man said he was hit with several fraudulent charges after using his credit cards at a Perrysburg gas station.
?More >>
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.More >>
The valedictorian, Lulabel Seitz, did not get to finish the speech. It was one of the greatest moments of her life until it became one of the worst.More >>
CNN's Jeanne Moos plays the name game as IHOP says it may become "IHOB." (Source: IHOP/Twitter/@IHOP/The Takeout)More >>
CNN's Jeanne Moos plays the name game as IHOP says it may become "IHOB." (Source: IHOP/Twitter/@IHOP/The Takeout)More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio will start offering driver's licenses on July 2 that comply with new federal security regulations.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Ohio’s Republican governor had strong words on Sunday after President Donald Trump left a meeting with leaders of other Group of Seven nations amid tension with the Canadian prime minister.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is promoting the efforts of businesses around the state to improve their communities in a new media campaign.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A major stalemate in efforts to create a regional water authority across the metro happened on Monday. The City of Toledo ended negotiations, walking away from the deal all together.More >>
A major stalemate in efforts to create a regional water authority across the metro happened on Monday. The City of Toledo ended negotiations, walking away from the deal all together.More >>
TRY OUT these twists on classic menu items and tell us which ones are your favorite!More >>
TRY OUT these twists on classic menu items and tell us which ones are your favorite!More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
Highs already climb back in the 80s starting Tuesday with scattered thundershowers possible Wednesday.
Another possible round of showers will be Friday with highs still in the 80s.More >>
The crash left one vehicle flipped on its side, and firefighters had to help that driver out of the truck before they could be transported to the hospital.More >>
The crash left one vehicle flipped on its side, and firefighters had to help that driver out of the truck before they could be transported to the hospital.More >>
Family and friends honored Timothy McCollum in a candlelight vigil on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.More >>
Family and friends honored Timothy McCollum in a candlelight vigil on Nebraska Avenue in central Toledo.More >>