Man found shot, dead near Monroe Street

One man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Toledo.

At least a dozen Toledo police officers were called to the scene of a shooting near Auburn and Monroe Streets around 4 a.m. Sunday. Police spent several hours on the scene searching for evidence.

The shooting victim, 24-year-old Michael Williams, was found dead in the middle of the intersection.

The cause of the shooting and the number of people involved is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the incident.

