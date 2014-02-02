Man found shot in face in East Toledo

Man found shot in face inside car in East Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in East Toledo early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the corner of Greenwood and Walden Avenues.

Officers on the scene say the victim, identified as Michael Macklin, Jr., 20, , was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to the face.

Emergency crews took Macklin to a local hospitals, where he later died.

Toledo Police are investigating the shooting. The TPD Gang Unit was on the scene as well. The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.

