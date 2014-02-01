Potholes continue to plague city streets - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Potholes continue to plague city streets

TOLEDO, OH

Potholes continue to be a problem in Toledo.

According to City of Toledo officials, as of Friday, January 31, 2014, the total number of potholes filled in 2014 so far is 6,556.

The City will be making a concerted effort to fill potholes in the next few days.

You can help by reporting potholes to the City by calling 419-936-BUMP (2867) or by using the online reporting form.

