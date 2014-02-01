Event hopes to stem tide of heroin addiction in Monroe Co.

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

It sounds hard to believe but there's a heroin epidemic in Monroe County.

That's why on Saturday, the community held a 'Stand Against Heroin Rally' in Temperance.

Organizers of the event say there were 39 confirmed heroin overdose deaths in Monroe County in 2013.

They're scared the number could jump in 2014 if awareness is not brought to the problem.

"They can get it from Detroit. Toledo, got a big problem. Lots of kids in the community can run over the state line to get it," said event organizer Brenda Alcock.

Mike McKeon is a recovering heroin addict.

"Back in July I had an overdose. I was in a coma," said Mr. McKeon.

He says 90 percent of heroin addiction begins with prescription drug usage.

"I think it's all about medication. It really starts there. There's a big epidemic with that around town. A lot of kids find it readily available," said Mr. McKeon.

Besides speakers like Mike, tables with information on where to turn to for help were set up.

Sylvania's 'Race for Recovery' organization were there.

"I think parents need to be brutally honest with their children and let them know what the effects of drugs and alcohol are," said Deb Lewis of Race for Recovery.

Meanwhile, state legislators in Michigan are expected to receive a bill in the coming weeks to increase penalties for the sale and manufacture of drugs like heroin.

It's all an effort to curb the growing tide of addiction in places like Monroe County.

