Lenawee County program offers free help with taxes

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Taxseason has arrived, and those who need preparation help can get it for free inLenawee County.

Morethan a dozen volunteers are spending time helping those in need file theirtaxes with a program run through the Community Action Agency (CAA). Thevolunteers are IRS trained and tested.

Lastyear, they helped around 2,500 people in the county. Many of those people arecoming back this year, and they say they're grateful for the help.

"It'sreally nice that these folks do it, volunteer their time to take care of us,"said Douglas Heldreth. "I've had it done here before and they do a great job."

"Towatch not only the people that need work but the people willing to step up andfill that position in the community just makes me be proud to be part of CAAand Lenawee County," said Director Burt Fenby.

Tomake an appointment for help with your taxes, call CAA at 517-263-7861.

