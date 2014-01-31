BGSU looking to hire 3 new police officers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU looking to hire 3 new police officers

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Ifyou've always dreamed of becoming a police officer, here's your chance: BGSU ishiring.

BowlingGreen State University Police say they're looking for great communicators, andthey're hoping three new officers will bring a variety of experiences to the department.

Justa few months ago, Bryan Wynn was sworn-in as one of five new police officers. Nowdue to several retirements, the department is looking for three more. Wynn sayshe can't imagine a better place an officer would want to start a career.

"Theenvironment here is really conducive to a young officer growing within theprofession," he said. "I have a lot of good teachers here."

ChiefMonica Moll says she's looking for officers of all experience levels.

"Adiversity of experiences, really," she said. "You don't have to have alwayswanted to be a police officer from little on up. If you think you have goodinterpersonal skills, you want to help people."

Youneed 60 college credit hours toapply. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 14.

