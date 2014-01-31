TPS shows appreciation for TFD - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS shows appreciation for TFD

Students made a chain that ran through hallways and shook hands with firefighters.
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Public Schools dedicated their day to lifting the spirits of the Toledo Fire Department on Friday.

Gratitude is often hard to measure. On Friday, students wanted to give firefighters something they could see and feel.

"We're talking about 500 chains, attached," said Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. "We have it running all the way throughout the building."

Firefighters from Station 25 weaved their way through the chain that went around corners and down halls.

"Coming here and actually seeing these kids and the dedication and the love coming from them to try to support us in our time of need has been just overwhelming," said Lt. John Scouten. "It's brought me to tears more here, than anywhere else, to see those kids and knowing that they are out there, just supporting me and looking up to us."

On Sunday, Privates Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman died battling a fire in north Toledo. The gravity of what happened is not lost on the students.

"These kids will leave out of here today, and many of them will be firefighters themselves," Durant said. "Just by understanding the sacrifice given, and they are willing to recycle that sacrifice."

The firefighters are forever grateful.

"We're always used to giving," Lt. Scouten said. "We're not in the position of receiving all the time, and to see them giving back to us, it's hard to accept."

