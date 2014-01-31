EDITORIAL: Ohio schools should make up missed days - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Ohio schools should make up missed days

WTOL Vice President and General Manager Bob Chirdon
(Toledo News Now) -

I saw that Governor Kasich is pushing to expand the number of weather-triggered calamity days for public schools in Ohio. 

He is packaging this as a one-time-only concession.  I disagree with the concept. Kids need to go to school.  They are not going to get educated spending wintry days sleeping in and texting friends.  If they miss more days than allocated, then make them up.  It is that simple. 

I really don't know why the governor got involved.  The school year, for kids of all ages, has plenty of days when productivity is, let's just say, less than optimal.

Come to think of it, so are many of the public school test scores.  I give the Governor a "D" for this idea.  Make up the school days. 

