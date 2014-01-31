Witness describes hearing garage door open seconds before Sunday's flames

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

On the day of the fire that resulted in the deaths of two Toledo firefighters, one witness described what she heard as the fire began.

"I heard the garage door open, my apartment's right behind the garage. So I heard the garage door open, which is typical 'cause they go in and out of there, and then I heard it shut [...] I looked up and I could see the flames coming through the ceiling. So I told my boyfriend, 'Come on get out! The place is on fire!'" said Tracy Bishop. "And it just went - that quick."

Toledo Municipal Court documents say building owner Ray Abou-Arab, 61, entered the garage where he remained for more than a minute. Then he entered a store front at the same location.

"I feel very lucky [to be alive]," Bishop said, in tears. "I feel so bad about the firemen. My uncle's a fireman, and I feel really bad."

Abou-Arab has been arrested and charged with two counts each of aggravated arson and aggravated murder.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.