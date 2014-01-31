Firefighters from nationwide show support at Last Alarm service - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighters from nationwide show support at Last Alarm memorial service

Various fire departments from all over the state, country, and even Canada came to Toledo to show their support for Toledo Fire & Rescue's two fallen heroes Thursday.

Firefighters from Cincinnati, Columbus, Akron, Houston, Miami and Los Angeles say the only word that puts into perspective why they came to Toledo, is brotherhood.

"The fire department is a very tight brotherhood that, as big as we are in the whole country, it is still a tight, little family," said Lt. John Clark from a fire department in Madison, WI.

Clark, along with many others from all over the country, came to Toledo Thursday to attend the Last Alarm memorial service. Clark says this was especially important to him.

"Another lieutenant I work with, a dear friend of mine, his brother is a lieutenant in the Fort Wayne Fire Department and a member of his crew is the brother of one of the firefighters that passed away," he explained.

Private Stephen Machcinski's older brother, Richard, serves on the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Clark says being in Toledo for the service was a priority for him and would like to share that message with Toledo Fire & Rescue.

"This is what we do, is we show support. We're really sorry for your loss, brothers. We're just here to help, try to ease the pain," said Clark.

