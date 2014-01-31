Investigation continues after explosion at Defiance business - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
DEFIANCE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, the Defiance Fire and Rescue Division responded to an explosion with injuries at 111 West High Street, which is occupied by Sensory Effects. 

Upon arrival, crews were notified of two injuries and that there was a fire in the building.

According to fire officials, the fire was kept in check by the suppression system and extinguished by crews. The explosion did cause some structural damage to the building, but the amount of fire damage was minimal. 

The two injured workers were transported to local hospitals.

Clinton Street was closed for approximately two hours and normal traffic resumed around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation continues.   

Sensory Effects manufactures and supplies powder and liquid flavor delivery systems.

