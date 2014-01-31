Pushed to the Limits - A WTOL 11 Special Report

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Chances are you've probably never heard of rhabdomyolysis. It's a big, intimidating word, with a scarier definition.

"Rhabdo is stripped, myo is muscle, lysis is breakdown," explained Dr. Renee Mason. "So rhabdomyolysis is rapid breakdown of muscle. When the muscle breaks down, the proteins from the muscle can enter the blood stream."

When those proteins from your muscles release into your blood stream, it can damage your kidneys. You may notice your urine is the color of iced tea or cola.

"In about 15 percent of cases, it can progress into kidney failure," Dr. Mason said. "And so dialysis might become necessary."

CrossFit has been linked to rhabdo in recent months in mainstream media, but the truth is, you can get it from a variety of sources: car accidents, heat stroke, certain medications, and alcoholism.

And any source of overexertion.

Mason is a doctor who is also a certified fitness instructor, and owner of the Fitness Shack in Sylvania.

We've all done a good workout where you feel like your arms are Jell-O, and then later you get that delayed onset muscle soreness. But Dr. Mason explains that feeling persists in rhabdo, and keeps getting worse. The soreness doesn't go away, and the muscle stiffness gets worse. Then the muscles can start to swell significantly.

CrossFit trainers are actually educated on rhabdo and what to look out for.

"There are other extreme boot camps and exercise places where maybe rhabdomyolysis is not recognized," said Todd Ovall, owner of LifeSport CrossFit in Toledo.

He says the focus on CrossFit as a cause for rhabdo is unfair.

"Rhabdo is noted in several collegiate programs to various sports from swimming to lacrosse to rugby to football," he pointed out. "Anything that's just high intensity, too much, too fast is going to do that."

If you think you're safe because you're sticking to the elliptical or treadmill, beware.

"I had a patient who developed rhabdo over the summer," Dr. Mason said. "She went on vacation, had extra time, she was working out on the treadmill by herself. After three days of working out on the treadmill, just really didn't feel well and spent the rest of her vacation in the hospital getting hydrated."

"It doesn't matter if your level's here and you push to here, or your level's here and you push to here," Ovall explained. "If you're doing more work than you previously did, then you're probably flirting with it."

If you seek medical attention early enough, you can likely avoid some of the more serious consequences, including surgery to reduce muscle swelling, and kidney failure.

But how do you know when you should see a doctor?

Dr. Mason says when you have swelling, worsening pain or joint soreness, and any urine changes then you should head to your doctor immediately.

Learn more about rhabdo here.

